All are free! Taiwan Drama is one of the series of events in Chinese tea house, which is a bi-weekly activity organized by TTU Chinese Language program. You are welcome to watch "The Fierce Wife", a famous Taiwan drama, in the tea house. We will offer Chinese tea and Chinese snacks!

Time and date: 6: 00 pm, Sept. 28, Wednesday. Location: CMLL 113

If you have any question, please contact Ms. Wong (jinwong@ttu.edu) and Dr. Wang (yanlin.wang@ttu.edu)

Yanlin Wang



yanlin.wang@ttu.edu



Classical and Modern Lang and Lit



Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/28/2022



CMLL 113



