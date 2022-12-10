Looking for your next great opportunity? University Recreation is seeking individuals who are ready to work this Spring and possess the necessary attributes and attitude that has propelled this department into being named "Best Place to Work on Campus!". Our info sessions will cover what positions we have and what each position takes to be successful. The 2 attendance options are October 20th at 6pm or October 21st at 4pm, sessions tend to last about 30 minutes and doors close at start time. Attendance is mandatory for employment and applications will be given out after the session. Hope to see you there!