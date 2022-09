Art Building SRO Photo Gallery Melanie Clemmons: Boreal Crush Pack September 29 - October 30, 2022



The SRO Photo Gallery presents Melanie Clemmons photographic series titled Boreal Crush Pack. The work is from her artist residency in Northern Iceland. The work can be previewed here: SRO Photo Gallery

Clemmons is an assistant professer of Digital/Hybrid Media at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.

Gallery hours are: M-F: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sat: 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM Sun: Noon - 4:00 PM

Posted:

9/29/2022



Originator:

Jose Arredondo



Email:

joe.arredondo@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 9/29/2022



Location:

Art Building SRO Photo Gallery



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment