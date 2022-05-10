Sexism|Cinema is a feminist film series. In 1965, the term "sexism" was coined. In light of this historical marker, Sexism|Cinema began in 2015 as film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come in more than fifty years? How far do we have to go? Selected films feature women-identified protagonists, and our in-person screenings are followed by a 30-minute discussion led by expert guest speakers or Texas Tech faculty.



On October 5th at 7:30 PM, we will be screening the class film, Dirty Dancing. Following the film, Professor Kyla Olson of TTU's School of Theatre and Dance will make remarks and lead the discussion. And remember, nobody puts Baby in a corner. On October 5th at 7:30 PM, we will be screening the class film, Dirty Dancing. Following the film, Professor Kyla Olson of TTU's School of Theatre and Dance will make remarks and lead the discussion. And remember, nobody puts Baby in a corner. Posted:

9/29/2022



Originator:

Dana Weiser



Email:

dana.weiser@ttu.edu



Department:

Human Develop and Family Studies



Event Information

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Event Date: 10/5/2022



Location:

Alamo Drafthouse Theatre 120 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Lectures & Seminars

Academic

