TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Sexism|Cinema presents Dirty Dancing
Sexism|Cinema is a feminist film series. In 1965, the term "sexism" was coined. In light of this historical marker, Sexism|Cinema began in 2015 as film series which considers how sexism is embedded, endorsed, and/or challenged in the cinema. How far have we come in more than fifty years? How far do we have to go? Selected films feature women-identified protagonists, and our in-person screenings are followed by a 30-minute discussion led by expert guest speakers or Texas Tech faculty.

On October 5th at 7:30 PM, we will be screening the class film, Dirty Dancing. Following the film, Professor Kyla Olson of TTU's School of Theatre and Dance will make remarks and lead the discussion. And remember, nobody puts Baby in a corner.
Posted:
9/29/2022

Originator:
Dana Weiser

Email:
dana.weiser@ttu.edu

Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies

Event Information
Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Event Date: 10/5/2022

Location:
Alamo Drafthouse Theatre 120 W Loop 289 Acc Rd, Lubbock, TX 79416

Categories