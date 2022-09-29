Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29, the entrance between Hulen/Clement and Wall/Gates will be shut down to allow concrete gutter work to be done. This area will be closed through the weekend and will re-open sometime next week. Posted:

9/29/2022



Originator:

Katelynn Horton



Email:

Katelynn.Horton@ttu.edu



Department:

Marketing and Communications





