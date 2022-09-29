TTU HomeTechAnnounce

19th Street Construction Update

Beginning Thursday, Sept. 29, the entrance between Hulen/Clement and Wall/Gates will be shut down to allow concrete gutter work to be done. This area will be closed through the weekend and will re-open sometime next week.
9/29/2022

Katelynn Horton

Katelynn.Horton@ttu.edu

Marketing and Communications


