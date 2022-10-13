TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Monthly Global Perspectives Film Series - October
The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library. 

FREE pizza will be provided to the first 25 attendees! 

Living On One Dollar

How do 1.1 billion people around the world live on less than $1 a day? In Living On One Dollar, four young friends set out to research and live this reality. Armed with only a video camera and a desire to understand, they spent just 56 dollars each day for 56 days in rural Pena Blanca, Guatemala. They battle E. Coli, financial stress, and the realization that there are no easy answers. Yet, the generosity and strength of their neighbors, Rosa, Anthony, and Chino gives them resilient home. 

For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/127507221

This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary. 

For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901. 
Posted:
10/5/2022

Originator:
Jessica Blume

Email:
Jessica.Blume@ttuhsc.edu

Department:
Global Health Lbk

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 10/13/2022

Location:
TTUHSC ACB 230 Lubbock campus or via zoom

Categories