Living On One Dollar Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (3601 4th ST)

Academic Classroom Building room 230 or via Zoom https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/4559012756?pwd=QlRkczBaUTRYSGFiOEhvZnV1cDM2QT09

How do 1.1 billion people around the world live on less than $1 a day? In Living On One Dollar, four young friends set out to research and live this reality. Armed with only a video camera and a desire to understand, they spent just 56 dollars each day for 56 days in rural Pena Blanca, Guatemala. They battle E. Coli, financial stress, and the realization that there are no easy answers. Yet, the generosity and strength of their neighbors, Rosa, Anthony, and Chino gives them resilient home.



