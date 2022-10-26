The Office of Global Health (OGH) invites you to attend an ongoing lecture series on issues related to global health and developing global mindedness. The lectures will be offered monthly at 12:00 noon CT. Invited guest speakers will share their personal stories and experiences, research initiatives, and insights into constructive ways to build healthy communities and develop sustainable global health initiatives.





Careers in Global Health: A Panel Discussion

Please join the Office of Global Health as we host a panel of interprofessional healthcare providers to discuss the values of global engagement. Panelists will discuss the integration of global engagement into health profession careers, the importance of global mindedness, and the benefits of working across professions to address the challenges of global communities.



Panelists include:

Theresa Byrd, DrPH, MPH, RN, TTUHSC School of Population & Public Health Nakia Duncan, PharmD, CGP, TTUHSC School of Pharmacy

Amy Moore, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, TTUHSC School of Nursing

Patti Patterson, MD, MPH, TTUHSC School of Medicine

Zach Sneed, PhD, CRC, LCDC, BC-TMH, TTUHSC School of Health Professions

Date: Wednesday, October 26, 2022



Time: 12:00 noon CT -- 1:00 PM



Location: Zoom

Register here: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_K1oZji6mQJul9XX5utIWJw









This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.

For more information about the lecture series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901