Choose “low to no cost textbooks” under attributes when registering for classes on Raiderlink.

If you don’t see that option for your class, be sure to talk with your professor to encourage adoption of low to no cost course materials.

Learn more about Open Educational Resources (OER): https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/oer/

Email us: libraries.oer@ttu.edu