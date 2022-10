Upon completion of this program, participants will be able to demonstrate multiple training techniques aimed at increasing staff awareness, abilities, and application.

Posted:

10/6/2022



Originator:

Giovanny Cordoba



Email:

gcordoba@ttu.edu



Department:

Environmental Health and Safety



Event Information

Time: 10:00 AM - 10:50 AM

Event Date: 10/12/2022



Location:

Experimental Sciences Building II, Room 406



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Research

Lectures & Seminars

Departmental