Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, emphasizing representation, agency, and inclusion, centered upon often unheard voices on our university campuses. The series seeks to create space and opportunity for dialogues by and among women; Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders (AAPI); Black, Indigenous, People of Color (BIPOC); the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, asexual, and agender (LGBTQIA+) communities; and all underrepresented groups.





Join us in October as we feature LGBTQIA+ voices with panelists Kaity Swecker, Prachi Patel, and Miss Calvina. Kaity (they/them) is a student therapist in the Master's Couples, Marriage, and Family Therapy program here at Texas Tech, as well as the Graduate Assistant for Peer Education at the Office of LGBTQIA Education and Engagement. They are the Dance Captain and a chair for the Inclusivity Caucus in the ever-wonderful Elegant Savages Orchestra, and have been in the ensemble for going on six years. Prachi (they/she), a second year student at the TTUHSC school of medicine, plans on specializing in infectious disease. They have an interest in global health, and eventually hope to work primarily with underserved populations in the US or abroad. Miss Calvina is a drag queen, community activist, social advocate, and show director. A West Texas native, she serves the local LGBTQIA+ community as a resource guide through institutional and interpersonal advocacy, in addition to fabulous drag performances.





The event will include conversation around arts, humanities, and STEM topics, involving individuals— students, faculty, staff and community partners —specializing in these topics and situating themselves within these identities, and in dialog between and across their fields of expertise and experience, always seeking bridges and points of connection between and among our campus community members.





This event is free and open to the public, register here: https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIud-yvpjIuGd3lL2toogLGgMQjU_0dIDRm





For more information about this series, please contact the Office of Global Health by email at globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu or phone at 806-743-2901.



