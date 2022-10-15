Have you ever wanted to taste the spices of India? Smell the sweet smells of South Asian street foods? Watch the flowing of a calligraphy brush as it strokes a piece of rice paper? Then we have the opportunity for you to travel the world while staying in Lubbock...

Culture Fest is our largest event of the Fall. An event where the many cultures of Texas Tech comes together to share what makes them unique.

Join us on October 15th 11 AM- 2PM as we invite our various international student organizations, language departments, and other multicultural groups to share the different aspects of their cultures, through music, food, live performances and arts and crafts.