The Texas Tech chapter of IISE would like to invite you to attend an online training program where you can earn a Lean or Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Certification!

Many companies are now asking that potential employers have some knowledge in lean curriculum, but we are offering the entire program for up to 60% off what it would normally be.





The course is completely online and self-paced. The certification is internationally recognized and serves as a leg up for students in the job search and helps students negotiate the best possible starting salary.





If interested, please fill out the google form below. This opportunity is available to all students, alumni and professionals.











