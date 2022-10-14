In a cultural landscape filled with endless pundits and talking heads, Fran Lebowitz stands out as one of our most insightful social commentators. Her essays and interviews offer her acerbic views on current events and the media – as well as pet peeves including tourists, baggage-claim areas, after-shave lotion, adults who roller skate, children who speak French, or anyone who is unduly tan. The New York Times Book Review calls Lebowitz an "important humorist in the classic tradition." Purveyor of urban cool and unapologetically opinionated, Lebowitz is a cultural satirist who stars in the 2021 Emmy-nominated, limited Netflix documentary series, Pretend It's a City (dir. by Martin Scorsese). Once named one of the year's most stylish women by Vanity Fair, she remains a style icon. Lebowitz lives in New York City, as she does not believe that she would be allowed to live anywhere else.

Fran Lebowitz will be briefly interviewed onstage by award-winning journalist & Good Day Lubbock anchor and entertainment editor for FOX34 James Eppler, followed by a 60-minute Q&A with the audience.





Book signing following presentation.









WHAT: An Evening with Fran Lebowitz

WHEN: Oct. 14, 7-8:30 PM (no intermission)

WHERE: Allen Theatre, Student Union Bldg on the Texas Tech campus (1502 Akron Ave)

TIX: www.presidentialseries.ttu.edu $20 general admission; free for TTU student (present your valid TTU IDs at the SUB east info desk for a ticket)

PARKING: Parking for the event is complimentary in R03 (the Library lot), R11 (the Band lot), R07 (the Administration Building lot), and R13 (the Visitor lot) for the event.

The Presidential Lecture & Performance Series provides engaging entertainment and learning opportunities for the Texas Tech University and Lubbock communities. The series honors the rich heritage of the South Plains while encompassing talent from around the world through enriching events such as lectures, modern dance, theater, and concerts. Housed within the Office of the President, the series aims to create a cultural impact accessible to all.