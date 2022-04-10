October 7-8, 2022

Texas Tech University

School of Music

Lubbock, Texas

EGAC Press Release

Monday, September 26th, 2022

For immediate release :

Join us for The Electric Guitar in American Culture conference in Buddy Holly’s hometown of Lubbock, Texas this October 7-8th presented by the Vernacular Music center at Texas Tech University’s School of Music, the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual and Performing Arts, and the TTU Provost’s Office.

The Electric Guitar in American Culture (“EGAC”) conference takes place on Saturday, October 8th and features the latest research on the world’s most popular musical instrument: papers, panels, and concerts.

The conference opens with a concert on Friday, October 7th featuring the art of the electric guitar in jazz, classical, chamber, surf, and rockabilly with headliner Deke Dickerson. On Saturday, October 8th, EGAC hosts the 3rd annual “Lubbock Guitarslingers” concert featuring the best of Lubbock’s professional electric guitarists, along with headliner guitar great Andy Timmons. Both concerts are in in Crickets Theater at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Buddy Holly Hall box office or online:

Friday:

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/8848542/the-electric-guitar-in-american-culture-lubbock-crickets-theater-at-the-buddy-holly-hall

Saturday:

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/3630447/lubbock-guitarslingers-lubbock-crickets-theater-at-the-buddy-holly-hall

The conference Saturday will continue with research presentations during the day with a keynote address by Deke Dickerson, who is a noted author and historian of the electric guitar. His books include The Strat in the Attic, The Strat in the Attic 2, and The Merle Travis Story. Mr. Dickerson’s keynote is entitled: “Bigsby and Fender: How the Solidbody Electric Guitar went from a Tiny California Garage Workshop to Conquering Texas (and the World)."

Admission to the conference is free.

Website: https://sites.google.com/view/electricguitaramericanculture/home

Twitter: @GuitarAmerican

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GuitarAmerican/

For more information contact: Dr. Roger Landes roger.landes@ttu.edu