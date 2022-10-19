Work with Supplemental Instruction to laid paid, in-person review sessions for MATH 1452 or CHEM 1305. Build relationships with faculty and staff, deepen knowledge of course content, and gain leadership skills when you work with SI!





The qualifications to be an an SI Leader are as follows:

3.00 GPA from TTU and one completed semester at TTU

SI Leader application

One recommendation letter To learn about about SI and apply, use the following link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/SI/JoinOurTeam.php





If you have any further questions about the application process, email us at si.soar@ttu.edu