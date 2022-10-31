Are you interested in becoming an SI Leader?

Our Info Sessions explain what SI is, what the benefits and qualifications of being an SI Leader are, and how to apply to join the SI team. The dates, times, and locations for our Info sessions are down below. If you have any questions regarding the info sessions, how to apply, or have any questions about SI in general, the link to our website and email are also listed below.

The dates, times, and locations for our info sessions are: Info session 1: November 1st, 2:30PM, & Holden Hall 109 Info session 2: November 7th, 2:00PM, & Holden Hall 225

Link to the SI website: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/soar/si/ SI email: si.soar@ttu.edu

We hope to see you there! Posted:

10/31/2022



Originator:

Erika Soto



Email:

erika.l.soto@ttu.edu



Department:

Learning Center/SI





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

