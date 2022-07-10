Boryana Rusenova-Ina, and Assistant Professor of Painting at TTU School of Art and a native of Bulgaria, examines the connection between identity and belonging within the landscape genre and re-imagines our relationship to foreign and native lands. The work in This is the Way to Make a Hart has grown out of an interest in historic sites and their relationship to narratives of nationhood. In this project, Rusenova-Ina is wondering about processes of acculturation and assimilation to a land that is not her own by birthright.

