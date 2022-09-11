Win Big with Hospitality Services! Hospitality Services is conducting a customer service survey and we need your participation to assess our dining operations around campus.



Click on the link below or look for the QR Code on location receipts around campus.

https://nacufs.hospsrvc.ttu.edu/nacufs/index.php?location=techannounce

You can complete the survey to be included in the prize drawing!*



Prizes Include:

Apple Airpod Pros

Apple iPad & Apple Pencil

Nintendo Switch

Gaming Bundle with Razer Blackwidow Keyboard, Kraken Headset & Basilisk Mouse

Polaroid Now I-type Instant Camera

Commuter Dining Plans

You can access the survey only once but you can rate multiple operations. Please rate all the on-campus dining operations in which you have eaten.



*All information will be kept strictly confidential and will be used only for the purpose of this survey.

Prize recipients will have pictures taken and posted to Hospitality Services’ social media accounts. Specifications of prizes are subject to change without notice.

Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter @EatAtTexasTech

Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu