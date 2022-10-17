TTU HomeTechAnnounce

What can the Center for Biotechnology and Genomics do for you?
The Center for Biotechnology and Genomics is a collaborative, multidisciplinary center that provides instrumentation, research support, and training in various aspects of modern biotechnology and molecular biosciences. The core instrument facility and a teaching lab occupy more than 5,000 square feet in Experimental Sciences Building 1.


The NextGen Sequencing/Genomics core facility provides services that include sequencing library preparation from DNA/RNA, sequencing on Illumina, Miseq, and NovaSeq 6000 platforms, and primary and secondary data analysis: 

  • Stranded mRNA-sequencing for both prokaryotes and eukaryotes
  • Small RNA sequencing
  • Whole genome resequencing
  • 16S metagenome sequencing
  • Meta-transcriptome sequencing after target depletion
  • ChIP-sequencing

The Proteomics/Metabolomics core facility provides analysis of proteins and metabolites from cells, tissues, or other biological samples using cutting-edge instrumentation and methods. Services offered include:
  • Protein IDs by LC-MS/MS and MALDI-TOF/TOF
  • Whole proteome profiling from cells, tissue, etc.
  • In-gel/in-solution digestion of proteins
  • Data analysis using advanced software such as MASCOT, SEQUEST, Compound Discoverer, LipidSearch, and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA)
  • Protein quantification (label-free quantification, tagging)
  • Analysis of post-translational modifications in proteins (e.g. phosphorylation)
  • Global metabolite/lipid profiling
  • Targeted metabolite analysis (identification and quantification)

The Bioinformatics core facility provides services in the domains of genomics, proteomics, and general bioinformatics:
  • Nextgen Sequencing (NGS)
  • RNA-Seq analysis
  • Small RNA-Seq analysis
  • de novo transcriptome assembly and annotation
  • Whole genome assembly
  • Metagenome and metatranscriptome analysis
  • Pathway analysis Proteomics
  • Proteome analysis for identification of proteins
  • Quantitative proteome analysis
  • Pathway analysis
  • Analysis of post translational modifications
  • Computational proteomics
  • Protein modeling
  • Protein-protein and protein-ligand docking

Contact us today to learn what the CBG can do for you!
Posted:
10/17/2022

Originator:
Shannon Sears

Email:
Shannon.Sears@ttu.edu

Department:
Center for BioTechnology Genomics


