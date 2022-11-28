Center for Biotechnology and Genomics is a collaborative, multidisciplinary center that provides instrumentation, research support, and training in various aspects of modern biotechnology and molecular biosciences. The core instrument facility and a teaching lab occupy more than 5,000 square feet in Experimental Sciences Building 1. Theis a collaborative, multidisciplinary center that provides instrumentation, research support, and training in various aspects of modern biotechnology and molecular biosciences. The core instrument facility and a teaching lab occupy more than 5,000 square feet in Experimental Sciences Building 1.



The NextGen Sequencing/Genomics core facility provides services that include sequencing library preparation from DNA/RNA, sequencing on Illumina, Miseq, and NovaSeq 6000 platforms, and primary and secondary data analysis:

Stranded mRNA-sequencing for both prokaryotes and eukaryotes

Small RNA sequencing

Whole genome resequencing

16S metagenome sequencing

Meta-transcriptome sequencing after target depletion

ChIP-sequencing





The Proteomics/Metabolomics core facility provides analysis of proteins and metabolites from cells, tissues, or other biological samples using cutting-edge instrumentation and methods. Services offered include:

Protein IDs by LC-MS/MS and MALDI-TOF/TOF

Whole proteome profiling from cells, tissue, etc.

In-gel/in-solution digestion of proteins

Data analysis using advanced software such as MASCOT, SEQUEST, Compound Discoverer, LipidSearch, and Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (IPA)

Protein quantification (label-free quantification, tagging)

Analysis of post-translational modifications in proteins (e.g. phosphorylation)

Global metabolite/lipid profiling

Targeted metabolite analysis (identification and quantification)





The Bioinformatics core facility provides services in the domains of genomics, proteomics, and general bioinformatics:

Nextgen Sequencing (NGS)

RNA-Seq analysis

Small RNA-Seq analysis

de novo transcriptome assembly and annotation

Whole genome assembly

Metagenome and metatranscriptome analysis

Pathway analysis Proteomics

Proteome analysis for identification of proteins

Quantitative proteome analysis

Pathway analysis

Analysis of post translational modifications

Computational proteomics

Protein modeling

Protein-protein and protein-ligand docking





Contact us today to learn what the CBG can do for you!



