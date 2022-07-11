Do you want to know your health numbers and qualify for 4hrs of PTO?

The purpose of the Kinesiology and Sport Management (KSM) Health Screening Clinic is to provide preventative health assessments for students, faculty, and staff of Texas Tech University and the Lubbock community with low health risk. This clinic will allow students enrolled in the exercise testing and prescription course to participate in a real-world testing health assessment environment and further develop their professional skills. Assessments will include body composition, resting heart rate and blood pressure, blood lipids (fats), blood glucose, cardiorespiratory fitness, muscular endurance, muscular strength and balance. Protocols follow American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) guidelines. Collectively, assessment data will be used to determine overall health-related fitness and design an appropriate exercise program. An initial health screening survey must be completed and submitted to determine eligibility for inclusion into the program. Faculty and graduate assistants will be on site to monitor and provide support during the clinic processes.

All benefits-eligible employees can earn 4 hours of PTO by completing these assessments and submitting the results to ERS. It is the employee’s responsibility to submit the required documentation once results are received from the health screening clinic. The health screening clinic follows protocols set by ERS guidelines for earning PTO hours.

10/5/2022



Audra Day



audra.day@ttu.edu



Kinesiology and Sport Management



Time: 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Event Date: 11/7/2022



Department of Kinesiology and Sport Management



Departmental

