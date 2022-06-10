TTU Chinese Club is going to celebrate the Double Ninth Festival by watching a thrilling Chinese movie and Chinese tea 6 pm, CMLL 113, Thursday (10/6)





The Double Ninth Festival is also called Chong Yang Festival, which is observed on the ninth day of the ninth month in the Chinese lunar calendar. It's the traditional Chinese holiday, which has been mentioned in writings since the Eastern Han dynasty (before AD 25). In the holiday, it is customary to go hiking, drink chrysanthemum tea and wear Zhuyu flower.





Welcome to celebrate the traditional day with us on Thursday.









