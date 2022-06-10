improve the WiFi service performance by disabling the much older and less efficient 2.4 GHz WiFi frequency. Most devices are now capable of using the more efficient 5 GHz frequency. As announced earlier this semester, IT staff have been working with our vendor partners, faculty and students to troubleshoot WiFi connectivity issues on campus, particularly in classrooms. After much research and analysis, our network engineers expect toby disabling the much older and less efficient 2.4 GHz WiFi frequency. Most devices are now capable of using the more efficient 5 GHz frequency.

Maintenance will occur on TTUnet WiFi on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 10:00 PM (CDT). No downtime is expected. Other WiFi networks, including TTU Residence Halls and TTUguest, will not be impacted by this change.

Most devices will automatically use the 5 GHz frequency. However, if you experience connectivity issues after this maintenance, you may need to change your device’s network adapter settings to allow auto-selection. If you need assistance, please contact IT Help Central at 806.742.4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

