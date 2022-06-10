Course fee for 10-12 students: $3400 estimated.
Scholarships available!
Included:
Housing in Spoleto
4 dinners/week (primo/secondo/contorno/drinks)
Classroom/Facility Fee
Survival Italian language class
Day trips to Perugia, Rome, Assisi
Museum passes
Olive oil tasting
Some weekends free to travel on your own to other cities in Italy like Rome, Florence, Siena, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe.
This is where you can begin your application.
https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11769
Don’t delay. This class likely will fill by December, if not immediately. Any questions, just email john.poch@ttu.edu