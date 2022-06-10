TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Study Abroad in Italy Summer I 2023 Informational Meeting

 Friday, October 14 in English/Philosophy Room 311


Join us for a q&a session about this study abroad class next June in Spoleto, Italy.  
 

ENGL 3351 (Creative Writing)  Travel Writing

 

 

Course fee for 10-12 students: $3400 estimated.       

Scholarships available!

 

Included: 

Housing in Spoleto 

4 dinners/week (primo/secondo/contorno/drinks)

Classroom/Facility Fee

Survival Italian language class 

Day trips to Perugia, Rome, Assisi 

Museum passes 

Olive oil tasting 

 

Some weekends free to travel on your own to other cities in Italy like Rome, Florence, Siena, or Venice, or to other cities in Europe. 

 

This is where you can begin your application.  

 

https://www.depts.ttu.edu/international/studyabroad/students/apply/programs/program.php?id=11769

 

Don’t delay. This class likely will fill by December, if not immediately.  Any questions, just email  john.poch@ttu.edu       

 
Posted:
10/6/2022

Originator:
John Poch

Email:
john.poch@ttu.edu

Department:
English


