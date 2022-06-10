It is understood that some adoptions may not be known until later due to pending teaching assignments and updates to course schedules. However, every unit knows its regularly recurring courses, especially lower-level and high-enrollment courses, and thus can complete those adoptions as soon as possible.
“No Materials Required”
Some faculty have indicated they do not require course materials be purchased from the bookstore but then require students to purchase materials from an outside source. However, in addition to meeting the state requirement, many students who have financial aid to cover their books and supplies must buy them from the official university bookstore. Faculty and departments should therefore adopt all materials through the Follett campus store, including those course materials from outside sources.
In the Follett Discover adoption platform, then, please select “No Materials Required” only if there truly are no materials required for a course.
OER Materials
If a class will utilize Open Educational Resources (OER), Follett Discover has an option for OER Materials. Select this option instead of “no materials required” if using free and open materials.
Ebook vs Courseware