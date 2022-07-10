The Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program is looking for volunteers to help support the upcoming FIRST Tech Challenge robotics competitions in the Lubbock area.
In FIRST Tech Challenge, teams of high school and middle school students design, build, wire, program, and market a robot to participate in a yearly themed robot game, in order to score points and earn awards in hopes of advancing to the next level of competition! Lubbock is split into two leagues, with Lubbock-B events scheduled and ready to go for volunteers to sign-up!
Those interested can click on the link below to be taken to a Google Form which will have the dates, links, locations, roles, and videos about the competition! Everything you need will be on that form!