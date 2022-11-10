Work at the School of Art

The School of Art is accepting applications for a full-time staff position as Senior Business Assistant. This position will have an internal title of Administrative Assistant to the Director of the School of Art .

Position Description

Performs responsible and complex duties associated with a specialized function of a section of clerical employees. Duties may be generally described as: planning, assigning, coordinating, directing, scheduling, evaluating, verifying, training, and processing of information. A thorough knowledge of policies, procedures, and methods for the area of responsibility is required. Initiative and independent judgments are frequently exercised in formulating procedures or methods, and in program coordination. Work is performed under general supervision within university policies and procedures. Job performance is based upon overall operation effectiveness.

Please see the full position description for details. Apply directly at the Texas Tech University job application website, referencing requisition number 30624BR.

Texas Tech School of Art fosters an environment of success, both for our students and our employees. When you work here, you become part of our campus community that's dedicated to advancing each other personally and professionally.

In the School of Art, we stand committed to an ongoing engagement with diversity in ways that increase social and cultural awareness, challenge content knowledge, and circulate an empathetic understanding of one another, across all facets of our community. This is evidenced by opportunities for students, staff, and faculty that include start-up funding for new faculty; opportunities to advance equity and inclusivity through research, pedagogy, and reshaping the curriculum; participation in the TTU Institute for Inclusive Excellence; and highlighted issues in the Race & Social Justice in the Arts Speaker Series.

CONTACT:

Tricia Earl, MFA, Senior Academic Advisor/Business Assistant, School of Art, patricia.a.earl@ttu.edu, T (806) 742.3826