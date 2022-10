Dr. Heisser is a licensed CMFT here in Lubbock. Come hear her share about her experience and the career in general. She will present and then open up for questions afterwards. This will be a great opportunity for anyone interested in counseling or marriage and family therapy!

This event will be held on October 12th at 6:00pm.

This event will be held on zoom.

Zoom Link: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/93446116775?pwd=K0pUemJBUFpvZE5lVTdHcGNva2xsdz09

Meeting ID: 934 4611 6775