Please register in Cornerstone or contact Joni Harrison at joni.harrison@ttu.edu or 8068347139 Posted:

10/24/2022



Originator:

Joni Harrison



Email:

Joni.Harrison@ttu.edu



Department:

Office of Audit Services



Event Information

Time: 1:30 PM - 3:30 PM

Event Date: 10/26/2022



Location:

Doak Conference Center 156



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Departmental