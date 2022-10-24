Looking to be a tutor? The TECHniques Center Wants to Hire YOU!





If you are thinking about part-time employment with great hours, soft skills development, and support during the Spring 2023 semester, consider working with the TECHniques Center!





Who are we?





The TECHniques Center is a tutoring program of Student Disability Services that is the only program of its kind in Texas. Students in our program have a diagnosis of a learning disability, ADD / ADHD, and/or Autism Spectrum Disorder and receive specialized tutoring from amazing tutors (that's you) who are currently enrolled TTU and TTUHSC students.





Why should I work here?





With the TECHniques Center, you'll also get extensive training on how to tutor and work with different learners, so it's ok if you don't have experience tutoring. Every tutor is required to attend a two-day training at the beginning of the semester. All the training you'll get on the job is PAID. In addition, if you fulfill your training requirements and tutor according to your schedule, you'll earn certification as a tutor through the College Reading and Learning Association (A very unique resume item that sets you apart from your peers!).





How can I learn more?





All of our tutors tell us when they graduate that they wish they'd known about this job sooner.





Get a leg up on this and come to a come and go information session on Wednesday 10/26 from 10-11am or Friday 10/28 from 3:00-4:30. These information sessions will take place in Weeks Hall Room 228. We'll tell you about our jobs, why you should apply, and the benefits of working with our program. You'll also get to ask questions, apply, and hear from current tutors on what they love about working here.





Questions?





Contact Christian Enevoldsen @ Christian.enevoldsen@ttu.edu 806.742.1822.



