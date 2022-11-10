October 13: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

October 19: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Location: Student Union Building Courtyard & Glass Tower (Look for United Pharmacy Signs)

Cost: COVID-19 vaccines are free. Most insurance companies cover the cost of the flu vaccine with no copay



Appointments are encouraged but walkups welcome.

Please fill out the following paperwork prior to your appointment and bring with you: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/communications/emergency/coronavirus/docs/Universal-Informed-Consent-for-Immunization-Form-from-United-2022.pdf



*If you plan to receive the flu vaccine, please bring a photocopy of your insurance card that United can keep.

**If you are eligible to receive the Covid booster, please ensure that you have your COVID-19 vaccine card for verification on-site.

Schedule your appointment(s) here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjrtEBM62QodP2aNAy9iCghRvfwNNNqjM90ivbXKyETMfSMw/viewform