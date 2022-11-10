Abstract: This lecture is a talk emphasizing the importance of “understanding” of phenomena. The purpose of this lecture is to inspire young researchers to taste the real charms of research and study, by observing the process of development of mathematical models of vortex-induced vibration phenomena of cylinders for understanding their essential mechanism as a sample. It first discusses the limitations of human abilities and important aspects of research, by comparing "Physical View” and “Mind View”. Then, it emphasizes the close relation between understanding and mathematical models, and five conditions for a desirable mathematical model. It introduces the historical process of struggle to establish a mathematical model to reproduce essential features of the target phenomenon as well as some recent developments. Then, the necessity for efforts to understand phenomena are emphasized. Finally, the direct messages and indirect messages obtained by experimental observations and textbooks are discussed, and the importance of the indirect messages is also emphasized. To view the flyer for this event, click here. Posted:

