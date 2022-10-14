TTU DANCE PROGRAM AUDITION INFORMATION
|
On-Campus Audition Date:
|
Virtual Audition Submission Deadline:
|
Saturday, February 11, 2023
10:00am – 4:00pm
Creative Movement Studio (CMS)
|
Friday, October 14, 2022
(for Spring 2023 admission)
|
Registration Deadline: Friday, February 3, 2023
|
Friday, February 3, 2023
(for Fall 2023 admission)
The CMS is located on the southwest corner of Glenna Goodacre and Akron Avenue (1395 Akron Ave).
Please visit the TTU Parking website for the campus map and parking information, including visitor lots.
Students interested in declaring a Dance major or minor for the 2023-2024 academic year must attend an on-campus audition or submit a video audition. The audition will also serve as a scholarship audition for prospective students interested in applying for School of Theatre and Dance scholarships (must also fill out the scholarship form by 2/3/23).
Application Process for students interested in pursuing the BFA or BA in Dance Major:
· Registration is required. To register, you must apply online through the RaiderConnect website (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/raiderconnect/), which will require uploading your resume, headshot, technique videos (for virtual auditionees only), 1-minute solo, and written composition about your choice of desired degree plan (BFA or BA dance major).
· The deadline to register for the February 11th on-campus audition is February 3, 2023.
· The deadlines to submit a virtual audition is October 14, 2022 and February 3, 2023.
Application Process for students interested in pursuing the Dance Minor:
· Registration is required. To register, you must apply online through the RaiderConnect website (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/raiderconnect/), which will require uploading your resume, headshot, technique videos (for virtual auditions only), and written composition about your choice of desired degree plan (dance minor).
· The deadline to register for the February 11th on-campus audition is February 3, 2023.
· The deadlines to submit a virtual audition is October 14, 2022 and February 3, 2023.
Audition schedule for prospective BFA/BA Dance majors or minors:
· 9:00am-10:00am: Check-in for preregistered students. Warm up.
· 10:00am-10:45am: Jazz audition in CMS Studio 101
· 11:00am-11:45am: Ballet audition in CMS Studio 110
· 12:00pm-12:45pm: Contemporary audition in CMS Studio 101
· 1:00pm-1:30pm: Open Question & Answer Session with Dance faculty in CMS Studio 101
(family/friends are welcome to attend this component; the other components will be closed)
· 1:45pm-4:00pm: Short Student Interviews with Dance faculty in CMS Studio 101
(BFA auditionees will asked to stay for a brief interview – interview times will be provided by February 10th)
What to wear for Dance Auditions:
· Form-fitting clothing that 1) covers the knees (because of floor work) and 2) allows for a range of motion.
· Hair should be away from the face and secured. No hats.
· Jazz or ballet shoes recommended for those auditions. Bare feet recommended for the contemporary audition.
Video Audition Requirements for Prospective Dance Majors (BFA and BA) and Dance Minors:
· Virtual auditions will be offered for prospective students that cannot attend the in-person audition. They will consist of prospective students learning and submitting videos of movement in three different technique styles.
· Please submit the following materials with your application:
o Headshot
o Resume (limited to one page)
o Original written composition of roughly 2 pages that addresses your reasons for pursuing the BFA or BA in Dance track at Texas Tech University. In addition, please address your future goals in the dance profession. This submission should also showcase competency in basic writing skills.
o Audition videos for jazz, ballet, and contemporary technique. Videos should be mindful of keeping the student’s entire body in the frame at all times. Please wear form-fitting dance attire. These videos will also be used for faculty to assess correct technique level placement.
o For BA Major applicants only: A 1-minute solo in any dance style showcasing individual dance skills
o For BFA Major applicants only: A 1-minute original solo in any dance style showcasing choreographic skills
o Those auditioning for the Dance minor do not need to submit the additional 1-minute solo videos.
· Questions concerning the DANCE program audition, the BFA or BA in Dance, and/or the Minor in Dance? Please contact our Dance Program Administrative Assistant (dance.info@ttu.edu).
· Questions concerning the university, the School of Theatre and Dance, and/or admissions? Please contact School of Theatre and Dance Undergraduate Advisor Abed Monawar (abed.monawar@ttu.edu).