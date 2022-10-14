TTU DANCE PROGRAM AUDITION INFORMATION

On-Campus Audition Date: Virtual Audition Submission Deadline: Saturday, February 11, 2023

10:00am – 4:00pm Creative Movement Studio (CMS) Friday, October 14, 2022

(for Spring 2023 admission) Registration Deadline : Friday, February 3, 2023 Friday, February 3, 2023

(for Fall 2023 admission)

The CMS is located on the southwest corner of Glenna Goodacre and Akron Avenue (1395 Akron Ave).

Please visit the TTU Parking website for the campus map and parking information, including visitor lots.

Students interested in declaring a Dance major or minor for the 2023-2024 academic year must attend an on-campus audition or submit a video audition. The audition will also serve as a scholarship audition for prospective students interested in applying for School of Theatre and Dance scholarships (must also fill out the scholarship form by 2/3/23).

Application Process for students interested in pursuing the BFA or BA in Dance Major:

· Registration is required. To register, you must apply online through the RaiderConnect website (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/raiderconnect/), which will require uploading your resume, headshot, technique videos (for virtual auditionees only), 1-minute solo, and written composition about your choice of desired degree plan (BFA or BA dance major).

· The deadline to register for the February 11th on-campus audition is February 3, 2023.

· The deadlines to submit a virtual audition is October 14, 2022 and February 3, 2023.

Application Process for students interested in pursuing the Dance Minor:

· Registration is required. To register, you must apply online through the RaiderConnect website (https://www.depts.ttu.edu/admissions/raiderconnect/), which will require uploading your resume, headshot, technique videos (for virtual auditions only), and written composition about your choice of desired degree plan (dance minor).

· The deadline to register for the February 11th on-campus audition is February 3, 2023.

· The deadlines to submit a virtual audition is October 14, 2022 and February 3, 2023.

Audition schedule for prospective BFA/BA Dance majors or minors:

· 9:00am-10:00am: Check-in for preregistered students. Warm up.

· 10:00am-10:45am: Jazz audition in CMS Studio 101

· 11:00am-11:45am: Ballet audition in CMS Studio 110

· 12:00pm-12:45pm: Contemporary audition in CMS Studio 101

· 1:00pm-1:30pm: Open Question & Answer Session with Dance faculty in CMS Studio 101

(family/friends are welcome to attend this component; the other components will be closed)

· 1:45pm-4:00pm: Short Student Interviews with Dance faculty in CMS Studio 101

(BFA auditionees will asked to stay for a brief interview – interview times will be provided by February 10th)





What to wear for Dance Auditions:

· Form-fitting clothing that 1) covers the knees (because of floor work) and 2) allows for a range of motion.

· Hair should be away from the face and secured. No hats.

· Jazz or ballet shoes recommended for those auditions. Bare feet recommended for the contemporary audition.