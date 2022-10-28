Technique Placement Juries for Spring 2023 courses: Date: Friday, October 28th in the Creative Movement Studio 110/101 Schedule: 9:00 am – 11:50 am (Ballet: 9:00-9:50am, Jazz: 10:00-10:50am, Contemporary: 11:00-11:50am) Jury Guidelines : If you want to enroll in a ballet, contemporary, or jazz class in the Spring 2023 term, you must attend the jury for the genre in which you want to enroll. Here is the link to form to preregister: https://forms.office.com/r/9VvB94vf0x

To participate in a jury, you must pre-register by Friday, October 21st .

The jury will consist of demonstrations of skills; students must demonstrate competency in these skills to advance to the next level of technique. These skills can be provided to students by contacting dance.info@ttu.edu.

All jury phrasework will be taught on the day of the jury.

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a conflict with another class , an excuse letter from class can be provided to you by contacting the Dance Administrative Assistant prior to Friday, October 21st ( dance.info@ttu.edu ).

If you are unable to attend your scheduled jury time because of a non-academic conflict , you must submit jury video(s) for the specific technique to the Dance Administrative Assistant by Monday, October 24th ( dance.info@ttu.edu ). Video links will be sent to the students as needed.

Students currently enrolled in Level IV technique classes do not need to take juries in person but can do so if desired. There is a portion on the form to let us know if you are attending juries if you are currently enrolled in Ballet IV or Contemporary IV. DAN Technique Course Offerings in Spring 2023 :

DAN 1205: Ballet I (T/TH 12:30-1:50pm), DAN 2205: Ballet II (M/W 9:30-10:50am), DAN 3205: Ballet III (T/TH 9:30-10:50am) – all have Friday lab 9-9:50am

DAN 2203: Jazz II (T/TH 9:30-10:50am), DAN 3203: Jazz III (T/TH 11am-12:20pm), DAN 4203: Jazz IV (T/TH 11am-12:20pm) – all have Friday lab 10-10:50am

DAN 1207: Contemporary I (M/W 12:30-1:50pm), DAN 3207: Contemporary III (M/W 11am-12:20pm), DAN 4207: Contemporary IV (M/W 11am-12:20pm) – all have Friday lab 11-11:50am

DAN 1108: Hip-Hop (M/W 2:00-3:20pm) – no jury required for enrollment

DAN 1206: Musical Stage Dance (T/TH 2:00-3:20pm) – must have taken Jazz I or granted permission from instructor (Kyla Olson) for enrollment. Posted:

10/17/2022



Originator:

KYLA Olson



Email:

kyla.olson@ttu.edu



Department:

Department of Theatre and Dance



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 11:50 AM

Event Date: 10/28/2022



Location:

Creative Movement Studio (101 and 110)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental

