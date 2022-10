The Young Conservatives of Texas at Texas Tech would like to invite you to our upcoming event on October 15th at 7:00 - 10:00 PM in the Student Union Building Ballroom. Kayleigh McEnany will be talking about her experiences working for FOX News and as the White House press secretary along with additional details about her career.



The Young Conservative of Texas (YCT) is a political organization active both on campus and in the community. Anyone is invited as long as they are tolerant of others' views. If you would like more information on our organization, please fill out the Google Form linked below: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScurgiZP_ihOjvJFgt2JqUmgiw0VoHIPGXpSfiQ2V2Gb4aJ1g/viewform



This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.