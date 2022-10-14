The Graduate Center is hiring an undergraduate student assistant. The Graduate Center is a facility dedicated to supporting graduate students and postdoctoral fellows through a variety of services and resources.

Primary Job Responsibilities:

1. Front Desk: Assist with daily operations of Graduate Center including assisting guests, responding to emails, and answering departmental phones.

2. Administrative Duties: Assist with PowerPoint presentations, reports, event registration, inventory, regalia rentals, and room reservations.

3. Events: Assist supervisor, graduate assistant, and event hosts with events in the Graduate Center. Duties include but not limited to, resolving technology issues, setting up tables, linens, catering, and light cleaning.

4. Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Pay Information:

Pay rate is $10.00 per hour.

To Apply:

Please submit a resume, and class schedule to maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.