The Graduate Center is hiring a Statistical Consultant. The mission of the Statistical Consulting Service is to help Texas Tech graduate students and postdoctoral fellows with all aspects of statistical data analysis. A consultant will help students select the optimal analytic strategy and locate resources to carry it out.

Primary Job Responsibilities:

1. Statistical Consulting: Assist current masters, doctoral, and postdoctoral researchers with statistical analysis and data. This is not a tutoring position. A statistical consultant will only provide advice on how to approach statistical issues a student or researcher may be experiencing.

2. Administrative Responsibilities: Manage scheduling calendar, send appointment confirmation emails, track appointments, and follow up with students if necessary.

3. Other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Preferred Qualifications:

Applicants should have a strong statistics background. Applicants should be able to assist students with fundamental analyses to fairly complex modeling. A consultant will be working with students and postdocs from a variety of backgrounds and academic disciplines and will need to be adaptable to various statistical scenarios. Experience in SPSS, R, SAS, and other statistical tools preferred.

Pay Information:

Part-time position with flexible hours. Pay rate is $12.00 - $15.00 per hour depending on experience and qualifications.

To Apply:

Please submit a cover letter and resume to maryellen.baeza@ttu.edu. Review of applicants will begin immediately and will continue until the position is filled.