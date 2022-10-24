The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World will host a virtual reading series with the first featured author at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27.
Betsey Gaines Quammen is an environmental historian and writer. She received a Ph.D. from Montana State University where she studied religion, history and the philosophy of science. She is author of American Zion: Cliven Bundy, God, and Public Land in the West.
The series is funded by the Office of the Provost and sponsored by TTU Libraries, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection.