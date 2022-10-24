The Sowell Family Collection in Literature, Community & the Natural World will host a virtual reading series with the first featured author at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27.





Betsey Gaines Quammen is an environmental historian and writer. She received a Ph.D. from Montana State University where she studied religion, history and the philosophy of science. She is author of American Zion: Cliven Bundy, God, and Public Land in the West.





Register for the event here





The series is funded by the Office of the Provost and sponsored by TTU Libraries, Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library and the Sowell Collection.