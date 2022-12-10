The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to an Apple online educational event on Wednesday, October 12, 10am-12pm (CT). TTU has built a strong and strategic partnership with Apple, offering the TTU community education pricing on Mac computers, Apple software, and select accessories.

Professionals from Apple will update the TTU community on the following topics:

Apple Roadmap & Updates

Products Highlights & New Features

Overview of Threat Landscape

Engage with Apple: Questions & Answers





Event Details

Date: Wednesday, October 12

10am-12pm (CT) Location: Presentation will be offered virtually via Zoom. Please RSVP by contacting IT Events (itevents@ttu.edu) and we will send you the calendar invitation and Zoom access information.

Note on Apple Purchases: The TTU Community may now make these purchases through our Campus Bookstore, by visiting https://www.depts.ttu.edu/bookstore/ or stopping by the store at the Student Union Building. Apple generously extends this discount to the TTU Community for personal purchases on items such as iPads, Apple Watches, and iPhones, allowing for customization and personalization.