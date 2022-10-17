Hospitality Services is currently looking for an IT Equipment Support Undergraduate Student Assistant.

Requirements: Must have a valid United States driver's license for a minimum of two years to drive departmental vehicles

Must be able to work between 8am-1pm Monday-Friday

Preference towards IT experience or majors



Benefits include: free meals, scholarship opportunities, extra Dining Bucks opportunities, pay raises, promotions, and holidays off! Starting rate is $11.25/hour with a raise to $11.50 after trainings are completed.

Applying is easy!

1. Download an application online at http://www.depts.ttu.edu/hospitality/jobs.php and e-mail it to dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



If you have any questions about student employment within Hospitality Services, please contact Dee Nguyen, Assistant Manager of Recruitment, at dee.nguyen@ttu.edu, or call 806.742.1360

10/17/2022



Originator:

Dee Nguyen



Email:

dee.nguyen@ttu.edu



Department:

Hospitality Services





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

