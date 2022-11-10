Have you ever wondered if having younger siblings has changed your life? TELL US ABOUT IT! The SIBS Lab is seeking college students between the ages of 18 and 25 who have at least one younger sibling between the age of 12 and 19 for the Emerging Adulthood Sibling Experiences Study to complete a survey on their experiences and interactions with their younger adolescent sibling. This is a longitudinal study, and will ask for you to be contacted again in spring 2023.You will receive 1 point of extra credit for this survey.



If you are interested in participating, select the link below to be taken to the Sona platform to complete the brief screener and begin the survey: https://ttucomc.sona-systems.com/default.aspx?p_return_experiment_id=661

If you have any questions, please reach out to the SIBS Lab at: sibs.lab.ttu@gmail.com

This study has been approved by the Human Research Protection Program at Texas Tech University.