Smitherman is a consultant to, and active private investor in, the Texas energy space. He is also the chairman, president, and co-founder of the Texas Geothermal Energy Alliance (TxGEA), a 'trade organization' dedicated to education, public awareness, and advocacy on behalf of the Texas geothermal industry.

Smitherman served on the Texas Railroad Commission from 2011 through 2014 and was Chairman of the Commission from March 2012 through August 2014. He was also on the Public Utility Commission of Texas serving as Chairman for four years during his tenure.

Smitherman presently serves on the Board of Directors of Centerpoint Energy, Inc, (CNP), a Houston-based electric and gas utility serving 2.8 million metered electric customers in the greater Houston area and in southwestern Indiana, and 4 million natural gas customers in six states, including Texas. He is also the Chairman of BIG (Brookwood in Georgetown), a non-profit which provides work, artistic, and housing opportunities for special needs adults in central Texas.

Prior to beginning public service, Smitherman spent 16 years as an investment banker holding leadership positions with J.P. Morgan Securities, First Boston, and Banc One Capital Markets, where he was a Managing Director and National Head of the Public Finance group.

Smitherman received his J.D. from The University of Texas School of Law, his M.P.A. from Harvard University, and his B.B.A. summa cum laude from Texas A&M University.

