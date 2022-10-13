TTU HomeTechAnnounce

The Market at Stangel/Murdough will close at 5 pm on October 16th

The Market at Stangel/Murdough will close at 5 pm and The Corner Market will close at 6 pm on Sunday, October 16th for a special event. Please visit hospitality.ttu.edu for other available dining options in the area. Normal Dining Options will resume on Monday, October 17th, 2022.

All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, credit cards, and checks. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus Dining Plans, check out hospitality.ttu.edu

