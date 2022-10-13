TOSM staff will be performing maintenance on the following systems Sunday, October 16th, between the hours of 6:00 pm and 11:59 pm Central. During this maintenance, these systems will be intermittently unavailable:
- SQL Server
- Departmental Servers hosted at TOSM
- Personal Websites/MyWeb
- TOSM Webapps
- depts.ttu.edu
- All Banner Applications, including Student Registration
- DegreeWorks
- Portal (Raiderlink/WebRaider)
- AppWorx
- Jira
- Confluence
- CAS
- Cognos (All reporting)
- Production Apps (*.app.texastech.edu)
- OraReports
- ECRT
- Banner Integration for eProcurment
- Texas Tech Mobile
- Texas Tech System SharePoint Farm (sharepoint.texastech.edu)
- Xtender
- Banapps
- Enterprise SFTP Services (erpftp.tosm.ttu.edu)
- Recruit
- Advise
- RoboRegistrar
- FormFusion
- IntelleCheck
- Online Travel System
- fsaATLAS
- Enterprise File Share Services (shares.texastech.edu)
- Axiom
- Advance Web
- MotioCI (Cognos report versioning)
- TouchNet/Banner Integration
If you encounter issues with these systems outside of this maintenance window, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
.