Tango is one of the most popular and influential dances in the world. Originating in Buenos Aires in the 18th century, tango brought together working-class European immigrants, indigenous Argentinians and former slaves. As a result, tango has shaped Argentinian culture and society. The dance’s popularity meant that it quickly expanded out of Argentina, with several different styles developing in Europe and North America. With its rich history, tango is a fascinating tradition in dance which also reveals a wealth of information about the history of the Spanish-speaking world.

The proposed talk “It Takes Two to Tango: An evening of Argentine Tango Culture and Dancing”

will cover the basics of tango history to introduce the audience to the genre and the dance. Tango instructor, José Manuel Manzano, based at Tempo Escuela de Danza in Seville, Spain will bring together popular music and cultural analysis with a live performance. Please see the talk and masterclass details below.

Participants of this event will also have the opportunity to learn tango from a masterclass given by José Manuel Manzano and Esther Gonzales.

The talk is aimed to TTU students, faculty and the Lubbock community in general.