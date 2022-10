MACRO - Media and Communication Research Organization is seeking undergraduate students who are interested in doing research! Learn the process of research and how to conduct research. The organization is open to all regardless of major!

If interested, please contact: n.punyanunt@ttu.edu





Our first meeting will be on Monday October 17 at 10AM in COMC 6th Floor Conference Room. Hope you can attend!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.