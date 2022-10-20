|
For students considering graduate school or interested in more information about the graduate programs offered by the department of Human Development and Family Sciences (HDFS), The HDFS Graduate Recruitment Committee is holding our annual graduate student panel event on October 20th from 5pm-6pm. This event will be hybrid in Human Sciences room 169 and accessible via Zoom (see link below).
|Posted:
10/14/2022
Originator:
Connad Higgins
Email:
connad.d.higgins@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Develop and Family Studies
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 10/20/2022
Location:
Human Sciences Room 169
Categories