The Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) at Texas Tech is looking for
participants for a music experiment.
The experiment will take place over 5 sessions. Each will last about 60 minutes and involves listening to white noise, musical tones, and filling out a questionnaire.
You will be compensated a total of $75 for your time ($15 per session).
This work has been certified by the TTU Institutional Review Board and is
supervised by Dr. David Sears in the School of Music at Texas Tech. No risks
are associated with this research. Your confidentiality and anonymity for
serving in this experiment will be protected. The lab also follows strict
COVID-19 protocols.
If you are interested, please contact ttupearl2@gmail.com