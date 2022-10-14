The Performing Arts Research Lab (PeARL) at Texas Tech is looking for

participants for a music experiment.





The experiment will take place over 5 sessions. Each will last about 60 minutes and involves listening to white noise, musical tones, and filling out a questionnaire.





You will be compensated a total of $75 for your time ($15 per session).





This work has been certified by the TTU Institutional Review Board and is

supervised by Dr. David Sears in the School of Music at Texas Tech. No risks

are associated with this research. Your confidentiality and anonymity for

serving in this experiment will be protected. The lab also follows strict

COVID-19 protocols.





If you are interested, please contact ttupearl2@gmail.com