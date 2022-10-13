TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Minor in Atmospheric Sciences


Details could be found here.


https://www.depts.ttu.edu/geosciences/atmo/academics/undergrad_advising.php


Required courses include ATMO 1300, 1100, 3301, 3310, 3316 and 2 approved elective courses to total 18 hours. Six hours must be junior-senior level. A list of approved elective courses is available from the department.  Please contact the undergraduate advisor Dr. Sandip Pal (sandip.pal@ttu.edu) for more information about departmental, interdisciplinary, and student-initiated minors that might include coursework in Atmospheric Science.
10/13/2022

Sandip Pal

Sandip.Pal@ttu.edu

Geosciences


