Technology Support Services within the College of Media & Communication is now hiring student workers to help with equipment checkout, first-tier faculty and staff computer and printer support, and technical support for computer labs. This is a great opportunity to develop IT and customer service skills while providing valuable support to faculty, staff, and students.

Duties include:

Assist with Level 1 and 2 PC and Mac hardware/software trouble tickets

Assist the Technical Support Team with classrooms, labs, and faculty/staff PC issues

Work independently to ensure smooth operations in eSports and Streaming facility

For consideration please apply to job 4521 in Red Raider Employment Center or email resume to ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu