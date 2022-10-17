TTU HomeTechAnnounce

College of Media & Communication is hiring student technicians

Technology Support Services within the College of Media & Communication is now hiring student workers to help with equipment checkout, first-tier faculty and staff computer and printer support, and technical support for computer labs. This is a great opportunity to develop IT and customer service skills while providing valuable support to faculty, staff, and students.

Duties include:

  • Assist with Level 1 and 2 PC and Mac hardware/software trouble tickets 
  • Assist the Technical Support Team with classrooms, labs, and faculty/staff PC issues
  • Work independently to ensure smooth operations in eSports and Streaming facility

For consideration please apply to job 4521 in Red Raider Employment Center or email resume to ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu
Posted:
10/17/2022

Originator:
Ian Wilkinson

Email:
ian.wilkinson@ttu.edu

Department:
Media and Communication


